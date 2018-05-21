Delhi: To reignite interest in classical art forms, ACL proposes monthly events in schools

The Delhi government’s Art, Culture and Language Department (ACL) is working on a proposal to organise month-long cultural extravaganzas in the government schools. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Delhi government’s Art, Culture and Language Department (ACL) is working on a proposal to organise month-long cultural extravaganzas in the government schools. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

To kindle the interest of children in classical forms of dance and music, dying forms of craft and the city’s decaying architecture, the Delhi government’s Art, Culture and Language Department (ACL) is working on a proposal to organise month-long cultural extravaganzas in the government schools.

According to an official, the government is working on two proposals for the same. “We intend to do something along the lines of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth), chapters of which are extremely popular in small towns for promoting Indian cultural heritage,” the official said.

As part of the initiative, lectures by experts on various classical forms of dance, music as well as on crafts and architecture will be organised for a month-long period. Event management companies will also be roped in for the purpose, the official said. Exhibition of material from the Delhi Archives will also be organised to make children inquisitive about the city’s past, the official added.

The department has also asked various academies under it to write to the district magistrates to identify one major spot in every district, and three spots in every sub-division, for holding cultural events. “The idea is to have a cultural calendar for the next six months. It will help take culture to the masses. Currently, it is largely limited to the Mandi House circle,” the ACL official said.

The department is in the process of finalising the proposals, including its financial components pegged at least around Rs 1 crore. This will subsequently be sent to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the ACL portfolio, for his approval.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App