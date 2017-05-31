Delhi to get 12 new IAS officers

The Delhi administration is likely to see a complete overhaul with the joint cadre committee clearing the postings of 12 IAS officers, who are scheduled to join the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). Meanwhile, 11 relatively young bureaucrats would leave the Delhi government. The new recruits include Satya Gopal; Parthiban P of 2011 batch who was posted in Puducherry and was the project director of district rural development agency; Virendra Kumar from the 2006 batch from Goa who had headed the education department; and Naveen SL, a 2012-batch officer, who was hailed as an anti-corruption crusader in Goa.

Others who would join the GNCTD are Arti Lal, a 2010-batch IAS officer, who was the special secretary, Agriculture, in the Mizoram government and Shinde Deepak Arjun, a 2012-batch officer. Lakhpat Rai Garg and Umesh Kumar of 2004 batch will be joining the Delhi government from Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli respectively. Marnya Ete, a 2000-batch officer from Arunachal Pradesh; Rajiv Yaduvanshi, a 1989-batch officer; Gamli Padu, a 2001-batch officer from Arunachal Pradesh and K Jagadesan, a 1998-batch officer from Puducherry, will also be joining.

The 11 IAS officers who were part of the GNCTD, including commissioner of North MCD Praveen Kumar Gupta, have been transferred. Most have got postings in Goa, Daman and Diu, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram. Few sub-divisional magistrates have also been transferred.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App