Delhi: To ensure children aren’t left behind, a workshop for parents

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has asked heads of government schools to hold a workshop for parents and inform them about ‘Mission Buniyaad’ — the scheme to improve learning levels of children from classes III to IX.

At the workshop, parents will be told about the Mission in detail, and will be urged not to plan outstation tours during summer vacations but instead send their wards to attend classes.

Mission Buniyaad is an extension of the earlier Chunauti scheme, wherein children were grouped according to learning levels. Now, the scheme has been extended from class III, and to municipal corporation schools.

Schools have been asked to fix a time for the workshop between April 7 and 12, and complete it by April 13.

“During the workshop, parents will be handed over a template about the progress of their wards, and they must be explained its usage,” said the circular from the DoE, issued on April 5.

The progress template for Hindi and Urdu will start from whether the child has learnt the letters and will move upwards towards words, sentences, paragraph and advance stories. For mathematics, it will begin with the identification of numbers till 9 and go up to division.

There is also a to-do list for parents: In the first week, they have to arrange school bags. In the second, they have to ask what the child liked in class and whether he/she has the required books. Parents have also been asked to interact regularly with the child and, in the sixth week, help him/her prepare a thank you card for the teacher. The scheme will run in two phases, April 2-May 10 and May 11-June 30

