Delhi thunderstorm: What you should know and what you should prepare for

The dust storm that hit Delhi on Monday night was just a sign of the things to come as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert, saying the national capital along with several parts of north India could witness thunderstorm with high-velocity surface winds that might reach speeds of up to 70 kmph. On Monday, a dust storm with a wind speed of 50 kmph hit the national capital late last evening at 11.15 pm although it was not accompanied by rainfall. However, it was enough to bring down temperatures as the mercury touched 39 degrees Celsius during the day.

Evening schools to remain shut

The IMD has issued an amber-coloured alert, indicating severe weather, for Delhi along with parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh. In view of the alert, the Directorate of Education (DoE) has said all evening schools would remain closed. Other schools have also been asked not to hold outdoor activities. In a circular issued on Monday evening, the DoE said winds with a speed of 60-70 kmph might blow between 3 pm and 7 pm in Delhi that is expected to peak around 5.30 pm. The DM, Ghaziabad also said all schools will remain shut.

The IMD has said that “under the influence of a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and a west-east tough from northwest Rajasthan to central Madhya Pradesh in lower levels” would bring light to moderate rainfall in north India, including Delhi.

Delhi government advisory

The Delhi government has also issued an advisory, “asking people to monitor the media for updates and warning instructions; not to take bath during the storm as lightning can travel along pipes; and to unplug electrical equipment”. Delhi Police, meanwhile, has asked those in trouble to call any of their helplines or to send a message to their Twitter handle.

While search and rescue teams have been put on standby, the traffic police have been asked to remove obstacles or fallen trees as quickly as possible for smooth flow of traffic. At the same time, the Delhi traffic police has advised commuters to plan their journey after checking the weather conditions. “Those who are stopping on the road or parking their vehicle have been advised to keep away from overhead electrical wires, tinned roofs, trees, etc,” the advisory said. Commuters have been advised to take shelter under concrete structures. Drivers have been advised to use dippers or parking lights while driving.

Delhi Metro will halt if wind speeds hit 90 kmph

The Delhi Metro, too, has decided to exercise caution in running trains and said that if wind speed was more than 90 kmph then it would halt operations. “If wind speed is reported in the range of 70-90 kmph, then train movement will remain normal but trains will enter with a restricted speed of 40 kmph or less at platforms on elevated sections. If wind speed is more than 90 kmph, then trains will be be put oh hold at platforms… no train will enter the platform with a speed of more than 15 kmph. Normal movement of trains will be restored once the wind speed is less then 85 kmph for continuous five minutes,” the DMRC said in an advisory.

