Delhi: Three-year-old drowns after falling into water tank

A three-year-old girl drowned after she allegedly fell into a water tank in southeast Delhi’s Sangam Vihar area Sunday afternoon. The girl met with the accident near her grandmother’s house, police said. A case has been registered under Section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC against unknown persons at Sangam Vihar police station, police said. They are now trying to ascertain the circumstances under which the girl drowned.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm when the girl, Alfia, a resident of Madipur in west Delhi, was playing outside her grandmother’s house in Sangam Vihar JJ Colony.

Suddenly, she disappeared. Her parents then started looking for her. When they could not find her, they made a PCR call at 3 pm.

But before the police could arrive, a neighbour spotted the girl lying in a water tank at a house near her grandmother’s. She was pulled out of the tank and rushed to Batra Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, said police.

Police have already questioned the owner of the house, where the incident took place. Further investigations are on.

