Delhi: Three officers dismissed for stealing sandalwood

Three policemen, including a constable from the Delhi Police Special Cell, have been dismissed for their alleged involvement in the theft of sandalwood from northwest Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy area. Sources told The Sunday Express that the trio have been dismissed following an investigation by a team of the local police station. Police said two of the personnel— sub inspector Anuj Kumar and constable Manohar Lal — were arrested on June 30 after a businessman, Mohammad Akhlak, informed police that three persons in police uniforms seized sandalwood worth crores from his godown. Anuj Kumar was posted at Kashmere Gate police station and Manohar Lal at the Special Cell.

A hunt is on to nab sub-inspector Gaurav, alleged to be the mastermind behind the entire operation. In his complaint, Akhlak said the policemen entered his godown and allegedly gagged the guard. The personnel allegedly made away with 1,135 kg of sandalwood. A case was registered, and Anuj and Manohar were arrested and sent to Tihar Jail, police said.

