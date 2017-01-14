Delhi: Three including juvenile held for murder

Two persons were arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the murder of a man, whose body was found in a partially burnt condition on Tuesday in southeast Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area, police said today. On Janauary 10 morning, the body was found on a hill at the back side of Madrasi Mandir, Block No-14, Dakshin Puri, in the area.

“The body of a man, aged about 20-25 years, was found in partially burnt condition and some blood stained stones were also found lying near it. The body was identified on January 12 as that of Chetan Kumar Singh,” said DCP (Southeast) Romil Baaniya.

The accused had taken away the mobile phone and motorcycle of the deceased that was later recovered by police. Based on “technical surveillance”, two persons, Vikram (22) and Suraj (21) were apprehended from nearby Jahanpanah City Forest and interrogated at length, the officer said.

“During interrogation, they told police that Vikram had given a loan of Rs 35,000 to the deceased Chetan about 1.5 years back.

“Since Vikram was unemployed these days, he was in need of money. He asked Chetan to pay his loan but the deceased refused. Vikrarm made a plan with Suraj and a juvenile to murder Chetan,” said the officer.

According to the plan, the accused Vikram called Chetan on January 9 evening and both consumed alcohol. During the drinking session, he asked Chetan to return his money.

“When Chetan refused, Vikram, along with his associates Suraj and the juvenile murdered him by hitting him with stones and later they tried to burn the dead body,” the official added.