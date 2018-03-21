Delhi: Three held for spate of robberies at army homes

Three men, including a suspended Military Engineering Services (MES) employee, have been arrested for allegedly carrying out burglaries at the residences of Army officers in Delhi Cantonment area. DCP (Crime Branch) Bhisham Singh said one of the accused, 54-year-old Dharambir, used to work as a Fitter General Mechanic but was suspended in 2011. “He used to facilitate entry of his associates in the Cantonment area in his car by showing his MES ID card,” Singh said.

With the arrest of Dharambir, and his associates Deepak alias Prasanjeet (30) and Dheeraj alias Pawan (22), police claimed to have solved five cases of burglary. On February 27 this year, the gang had burgled the homes of an Army officer and a Naval officer. They stole Rs 15,000 from the residence of the Army officer and stole cameras and branded shoes, among other items, from the house of the Naval officer.

On December 23 last year, they stole jewellery from an Army officer’s residence. On February 2, they stole jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh from the house of another Army officer. “The gang fled with LED TV, laptop and utensils worth several lakhs of rupees from the bungalow of an Army Officer posted in Doklam,” Singh added.

Keeping in view the recent incidents of daylight burglaries, the Military Intelligence (MI), after conducting preliminary investigations, approached the Crime Branch for a joint operation, said police.

A joint team of officers of the Military Intelligence and the Crime Branch analysed all incidents and made efforts to identify the accused. The accused were nabbed on the intervening night of March 18-19 from Sector-1, Dwarka, while they were on their way to dispose of the stolen items. An officer said that since Dharambir was not dismissed from service, he still had his identity card.

