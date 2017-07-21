Three held for robbing people by posing as cops

Representational Image Representational Image

Three persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing people by posing as policemen. Police said the accused used to wear fake uniforms during the crime. Bharat Bhushan Datta (36), Pankaj (27), and Ravi Datta (29) were arrested from near GT Karnal Road on Wednesday.

Police recovered a countrymade pistol with two live cartridges in magazine and some of the robbed items from the accused. DCP (Crime) Dr G Ram Gopal Naik had said on July 15, “In order to deceive people, the gang members used to wear ‘khakhi’ uniforms. They would follow the target in two separate vehicles (Ertiga and Elantra).”

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App