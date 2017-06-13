Delhi: Three held for murder of local Congress leader

Representational Image Representational Image

Delhi Police has apprehended a juvenile and arrested three members of a gang for allegedly gunning down local Congress leader Sanjay Rana and his wife Lalita in Bijwasan. The men worked for gangster Rahesh Bawania, who is in jail, police said. The Ranas were killed over a property dispute they had with Bawania, police said.

Police said that among the arrested men are Ankit Jangra alias Ketu and Survin Kumar alias Rahu — two trusted aides of Bawania. Police said the gang was colloquially known as the Rahu-Ketu gang. The third accused has been identified as Safedi, police said. They were arrested from near Dwarka, Sector 10 on Sunday, when they were allegedly going to commit a crime, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Surender Kumar said that Ankit, during interrogation, revealed that he was a proficient cricketer, and had dropped out of school to join a cricket academy. “He played cricket at the zonal level, but suffered an eye injury during one game. That ended his cricket career,” said Kumar.

“In 2012, he entered the world of crime and was arrested in an attempt to murder case. Afterwards, he met Bawania, a gangster known for his involvement in carjacking and robberies, in jail. Ankit, after release from jail, formed a group and started working for Bawania. In November 2016, he and his associates allegedly murdered local Congress leader Sanjay Rana and his wife Lalita in Bijwasan over a property dispute,” said Kumar.

Police sources said Ankit evaded arrest by setting up hideouts near Rewari. He kept changing locations to avoid arrest and keep committing robberies, they said. He roped in Safedi and Survin to aid him in his criminal activities, police said. Safedi is wanted in a car robbery case from earlier this year in Dwarka. Survin, who hails from Jhajjar, had allegedly identified two businessmen to rob in Dwarka but his plans were foiled by police.

“Survin also wanted to take revenge from a relative and the gang was preparing to do that. They had procured weapons, but were arrested just in time,” said Kumar.

