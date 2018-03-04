Delhi: Three held for killing man who tried to stop theft from car

Vishal (right) and his father Mohan. Vishal (right) and his father Mohan.

Days after a 24-year-old man was killed and his father injured by three men who tried to steal a car stereo, police have arrested the accused on charges of murder. The incident took place in southeast Delhi’s Jaitpur on February 24.

Police said initially a case of fatal accident and attempt to theft was registered in the matter. But murder charges were added after the autopsy report showed that the victim and his father sustained bullet injuries.

Confirming the arrests, DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, “The car that the accused used to escape was recovered from Okhla Vihar. Two empty cartridges were also found in the car. The pistol used in the shooting was also recovered.”

Police said they had received a call regarding incident, which took place at O Block of Saurabh Vihar in Jaitpur, around 4.20 am on February 24. While the victim, Vishal, was declared brought dead at AIIMS Trauma Centre, his father, Madan Mohan (46), was admitted to the hospital.

The DCP said, “Vishal’s brother, Rohit, said his brother and father tried to stop two people from stealing a stereo from a car. They tried to flee in another car, being driven by the third accused. The father-son duo tried to pull out the key from the ignition but the accused managed to escape after firing at them.”

During investigation, police zeroed in on two registered criminals — Shehnawaj (21) and Mohammad Yaseer (19) — as suspects. “They were arrested on Friday. During questioning, they admitted to their role in the incident. They disclosed that they wanted to steal a stereo from a car when the victim and his father saw them. They also said that their associate, Ankur Dubey (22), shot at the duo,” the DCP said.

Police said Dubey was later arrested from Karawal Nagar.

