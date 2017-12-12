Delhi: This ‘Dhoni’ became a criminal instead

Vijay alias Dhoni, 25, tried his best to join the Delhi state cricket team. He sported former captain M S Dhoni’s trademark hairstyle, played the sport while at school and in university, and tried to join a cricket academy that Virat Kohli had attended. But despite numerous attempts, Vijay did not make the team. So he exchanged his cricket career for one in body-building.

His build and stature led him to be recruited by a different group altogether — the Gaurav Jhareda gang. According to police, Vijay and his brother were arrested from Dwarka Metro station on November 10 in connection with a murder case.

“The two accused are wanted for the murder of a rival gang member, Akash. The man had been beaten to death with sticks and iron rods. Vijay and his elder brother, Vishal, met members of the Jhareda gang at the local gym where they worked out. Apart from the murder case, the accused also have several other criminal charges against them,” a police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shibesh Singh said, “Vijay was recruited by the associates belonging to Gaurav Jhareda gang, which operates near Delhi Cantt. It earns money through extortion in outer and southwest Delhi areas.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App