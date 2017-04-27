Delhi: Thief gets blood from cops who shot at him

After they shot an alleged thief in an attempt to nab him, two constables jumped in to save his life by agreeing to donate blood. Seeing the spirit of head constable Rajesh and constable Ashok, two more policemen came forward to donate blood.

Police said the accused, identified as Nitin alias Sonu (24), received five bullet injuries. He was taken to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, where doctors said he had lost a lot of blood.

DCP (Rohini) Rishi Pal said, “The constables came forward and volunteered to donate blood. I was surprised… They told me that chasing criminals and catching them is their professional commitment. But donating blood to someone is humanity. On seeing them, two more policemen also came forward and filled up the donation form.”

Doctors said Sonu is out of danger and is recuperating at the hospital. Police said the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday at Sector 9 in Rohini. The two policemen, who were part of a raiding team of Prashant Vihar police station, had received a tip-off that two alleged thieves were spotted near Ahimsa Vihar Apartments.

The two constables and assistant sub-inspector Ram Aasrey immediately reached the spot. On seeing the policemen, both suspects started to run and scaled the apartment’s boundary wall.

“One of them opened fire at the policemen. In retaliation, they opened fire and Sonu received multiple bullet wounds. The other accused, meanwhile, managed to escape on the patrol bike that the policemen had parked nearby,” police sources said.

Police sources said the accused fired five bullets while the raiding team fired nine times. The entire operation took just two minutes, they added. “Efforts are on to nab the second accused,” the DCP said.

Police are trying to establish previous criminal records of Sonu and his associate. They have recovered a cutter, iron rods, screwdrivers and other house-breaking material from Sonu’s possession, sources said.

