Delhi: They posed as deaf, mute — then robbed homes

Delhi Police have arrested two persons who used to burgle houses posing as deaf and mute. The accused were arrested from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station and police said they recovered fake pamphlets and documents which claimed that they were differently abled.

The two accused are from Andhra Pradesh and used to go door-to-door pretending to be deaf or mute. “They would show a pamphlet about raising awareness for hearing disorders. They would ask for help and donation from residents,” the officers said.

When they would go inside to get money, the duo would enter the house and rob them. “They even had some ID cards that declared them specially abled,” the officer added.