Delhi theft cases unsolved as VIP security takes up time

For the last two months, several teams of the New Delhi district police have been working to solve seven thefts that took place in the high-security Lutyens’ Zone. But not a single case has been cracked. The most recent theft took place Saturday, when thieves targeted Air Vice Marshal Sreekumar Prabhakaran’s home at Lodhi Estate, and stole two lamps on the front gate.

DCP (New Delhi district) B K Singh said an FIR has been filed and a probe is on.

But sources said officers in the high-profile area have been struggling to find time to probe cases, since they are mostly busy with security arrangements and VIP movement.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch, typically meant to look into such crimes, said it is not probing any of these cases. “None of our teams are working on these cases; only the New Delhi district police are looking into them,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, JCP (Crime Branch).

On November 29 last year, several items, including “copper Gandhi glasses” gifted to him by the PM, were stolen from MP Shashi Tharoor’s home. But police are yet to identify the accused.

On December 11, thieves broke into the house of Vice-Admiral Michael Moraes and decamped with jewellery and cash.

On January 3, a brass nameplate was reported stolen after the staff of Vice Admiral A K Chawla approached police. The plate had the address and the officer’s designation written on it.

Two weeks before that, a similar incident was reported from the house of a Lieutenant General in the Army, but no case was registered. A third stolen brass nameplate was reported stolen from Additional Solicitor General Pinki Anand’s house on January 10. Her home was hit by another theft a few days later.