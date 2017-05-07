Delhi: Temperature reaches 44.1 degrees Celsius; hottest day of the season

Residents of the capital are reeling under a heat wave. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar) Residents of the capital are reeling under a heat wave. (Express Photo: Manoj Kumar)

Temperature in Delhi, on Sunday, soared to a maximum of 44.1 degrees Celcius. The maximum temperature was five points above the normal. With this, it was also the hottest day of the season so far. The humidity level remained between 64 and 13 per cent.

The minimum temperature was also recorded at 25.3 degrees Celcisius which is one degree above the normal, according to MeT department. “Today was the hottest day so far this season as the maximum temperature was recorded at 44.1 degrees Celsius,” PTI quoted a MeT official as saying.

For Monday, the predicted maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are 44 and 26 degrees respectively. Based on these predictions, it is expected that the Delhiites will have to brave the heat on Monday too.

However, more people may expose themselves to the heat because of Monday being a working day. On Saturday, the maximum temperature had reached 40.6 degrees celsius.

