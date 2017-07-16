Delhi: Teens found dead in OYO room ‘tried to slit their wrists too’

Photo for representational purpose Photo for representational purpose

A boy and a girl who were found dead inside a hotel room in Dwarka on Friday allegedly cut their wrists before they hanged themselves, police have found. The families of both victims, meanwhile, said they were unaware the two even knew each other. Police investigations, however, suggested they knew each other from school. According to police, the girl (18) was a medical student at Lady Hardinge Medical College, while the boy (18), who was in Class XII, was preparing for IIT entrances.

Police said the two had booked the OYO room online a day before they allegedly committed suicide. Police broke open the door after hotel staff raised an alarm when they failed to get a response from inside the room. Police sources said a knife was recovered from the room. Police are trying to ascertain if they checked into the room with the knife, with an intention to kill themselves. Police said both of them studied at a school in west Delhi, and the girl was one batch senior to the boy. The girl’s father works with the CRPF while the boy’s father runs a stationery shop.

A hotel staffer told police, “At 3.30 am Friday, the two changed their room following a power cut. Up until that point, they seemed normal and showed no signs of anxiety. It is possible they committed suicide a few hours before checking out.” Police said the boy had told his family he was staying over at his friend’s place to study.

