Delhi: Teen shot after dance floor brawl

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a teenager at a south Delhi pub on Sunday evening. The incident took place after an argument broke out as the teenager’s shoulder brushed past the accused, police said. The teen, Ankit Meena, is recuperating at the AIIMS trauma centre. The incident took place Sunday evening when Ankit went to the Club London Pub in Saket with his friends. On the dance floor, due to the rush, he brushed against a few persons, police said.

Police sources said an argument ensued between Ankit and the accused, Bhanu, and soon turned into an ugly fight, which was stopped by security personnel at the pub.

According to the complaint, when Ankit came out of the pub, Bhanu followed him and shot him in the abdomen. Bhanu was caught and handed over to

police. Police said a case of attempt to murder has been registered against him. ENS

