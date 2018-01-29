Delhi teen ‘accidentally’ drinks acid, dies

Police sources said they will also question the girl’s friends to ascertain if she was depressed. Police sources said they will also question the girl’s friends to ascertain if she was depressed.

A Class XII student died after she “accidentally” drank acid, thinking it was water, on Saturday afternoon. According to police, the girl’s father, who is a painter, had stored acid in a water bottle. “The teenager died during treatment at Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Sunday,” a police officer said. Police said the incident took place in east Delhi’s Pandav Nagar on Saturday afternoon. The girl, Gulistan, lived with her parents and four siblings in Shashi Garden and studied in a nearby government school.

The girl’s family told police that she wanted to drink water after lunch when she spotted the water bottle and took a swig. “However, we are looking into whether there were reasons or circumstances that could have led to the incident. We are investigating the case from all angles,” a police officer said. Police sources said they will also question the girl’s friends to ascertain if she was depressed.

Her father, Deen Mohammad, told police that he and his wife were in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur to attend a relative’s funeral when the incident took place. The girl and two of her siblings were home. “My elder daughter, Husno, called me on Saturday afternoon and said Gulistan drank acid by mistake,” the father said.

“With the help of neighbours, Husno rushed Gulistan to a nearby hospital, from where she was referred to LBS Hospital. She died during treatment,” a police officer said.

