Delhi teacher thrashed for asking men not to drink outside home

A group of eight persons, armed with iron rods and hockey sticks, barged into the house of a sports teacher and beat him up — two hours after he asked them not to drink liquor outside his home. The incident took place on May 9, said police.

Confirming the incident, Additional DCP (outer) Rajender Singh Sagar said they have arrested one of the accused, Sushil Kumar. “We have identified the other accused and a search is on to nab them,” he added.

Police said the victim, Irshad Khan (45), lives in Ranhola and has been working at GD Lancer’s Public School in Mohan Garden for the last 15 years.

“We lodged an FIR based on Khan’s complaint. We recovered a mobile phone from the house, which belonged to Kumar, and arrested him on Sunday evening. During questioning, Kumar said Khan’s son used to visit the gym across the road but stopped a few weeks ago. He also asked other men not to visit the gym and to join another one. This angered the gym owner, who hatched the plan to attack Khan’s family. The owner is on the run,” said DCP Sagar.

Recounting the sequence of events from his hospital bed, where he has been since May 10, Khan said, “On May 9, around 8.15 pm, I spotted three youths consuming liquor right outside my home. They were using abusive language. I came out and asked them to leave. One of the men whom I know, Deepak, apologised and said they would leave in five minutes.”

Khan alleged that minutes later, the men threw a beer bottle at the gate: “I came out again and shouted at them… I told Deepak I would call his father. He apologised but another man, Vishal, started misbehaving with me. Deepak stopped him and the trio went inside the gym across the road.”

“At 10.45 pm, a group of men, including Vishal, barged into my house. They were carrying iron rods and hockey sticks… they dragged me out of my room and beat me up. They also hurled abuses at my family. My children called PCR but the men fled by the time police arrived,” Khan alleged.

Police said Khan was taken to Chanan Devi hospital. He fractured his left hand and received nine stitches on his head and two on his leg.

