Delhi: Teacher steps out to answer call, shot dead

Deepak tried to take cover behind his WagonR when the gunmen started firing Deepak tried to take cover behind his WagonR when the gunmen started firing

A guest teacher at an MCD-run school in Swaroop Nagar was gunned down by unidentified assailants outside the school premises on Monday afternoon. Police said the victim, Deepak, reportedly left the school to attend a call when he was shot five times by two assailants sitting inside a Hyundai Grand i10 car.

The teacher’s body has been shifted to the mortuary, and police are looking at CCTV footage from the spot to ascertain the identities of the gunmen. According to police, Deepak stayed with his family in northwest Delhi’s Tajpur village. He had been working as a guest teacher at the school since July this year.

Investigators said they suspect “personal enmity” could be behind the murder. Police have also questioned the victim’s relatives to ascertain if he had got into a fight with anyone in the days leading up to the murder. DCP (northwest) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said “police were informed about the incident after a PCR call was received at 4.35 pm, following which a team from Swaroop Nagar police station was dispatched to the site”.

Police found Deepak’s bullet-riddled body lying in a pool of blood outside the MCD school, located near the NDPL office in Swaroop Nagar. One of the officers who inspected the crime scene said Deepak had tried to shield himself from the bullets by trying to run towards a WagonR, which police said belonged to him.

Locals at the spot, including small-scale traders and kirana shop owners, said many of them hid inside their shops on hearing the gunshots. The school principal, Suresh Kumar, said Deepak came to school around 9 am in his vehicle. Around 4.20 pm, he left the premises when he got a call. “He had left through the main gate and was talking to someone on the phone, when school staff heard firecracker-like sounds. When we went outside, Deepak was lying in a pool of blood,” he said.

As many of the locals had run for cover, police said no eyewitnesses have come forward so far. Some locals, however, told police that they had seen a “red vehicle zipping past the body”. “The crime team found several empty cases and live rounds at the spot. CCTV footage also captured a vehicle, which is currently being tracked,” Dumbere said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App