Delhi teacher held for obscenity was jailed for ‘molestation’

A day after a 38-year-old taekwondo teacher was arrested for allegedly masturbating before women, police said he was arrested last year for allegedly molesting a woman. He got out of jail a month ago, police said. On Friday, police said the accused, Sandeep Chauhan, allegedly masturbated in front of a woman’s house in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. DCP (southwest) Milind Dumbere said Chauhan was booked under IPC sections 294 (does any obscene act in public place) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

According to police, the woman lodged a complaint on April 13. “The woman claimed that someone rang her doorbell around 11.30 pm on April 12. When she opened the door, she found a man standing outside her house with his hands in his pant. She immediately shut the door on him,” a police officer claimed. The next morning, her neighbour told her that the man had done the same outside her house as well. “The women then checked CCTV footage and found the accused masturbating outside the gate,” the officer said.

