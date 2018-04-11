Delhi: Targeted by snatchers twice, man loses lakhs

The victim, Vinay Kumar, a graduate of IIT Madras, filed the complaint at Tughlak Road police station. (File) The victim, Vinay Kumar, a graduate of IIT Madras, filed the complaint at Tughlak Road police station. (File)

A 70-year-old retired Indian Oil official tried to fight off two snatching attempts on the same day. While he managed to fend off the first attempt, he later lost his bag to two bike-borne men who targeted him outside Delhi Gymkhana Club.

The bag, he said, contained Rs 2.5 lakh — money he carried with him at all times because he is a heart patient and wants to be ready for any emergency. The brown leather bag also contained membership cards of various clubs, his passport, and Aadhaar, Pan and voter ID cards. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said “a case has been registered and the investigation is underway”.

The victim, Vinay Kumar, a graduate of IIT Madras, filed the complaint at Tughlak Road police station. Kumar stays with his wife, a joint secretary with the Ministry of Defence, in Kidwai Nagar. However, since she was on tour, he had been living in Vikaspuri.

On April 7, Kumar left from Vikaspuri in his Toyota Corolla, but had to stop near the Ring Road area because of a tyre puncture. Kumar claimed his tyres had been punctured with a sharp-edged object. While his driver was busy changing the tyre, two bike-borne men tried to snatch his bag, he said. “They were not able to snatch my bag. The puncture did not appear normal. I then decided to take an autorickshaw to Gymkhana Club to have lunch,” he said. Kumar said as he approached the club, he asked the auto driver to slow down.

That’s when the two bike-borne men came from the left side and snatched his bag. Kumar alerted the PCR staff stationed near the club.

