Delhi: ‘Tailor’s mark’ helps police solve murder, 2 men arrested

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a man, whose wife was being harassed by one of them, in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, police said on Saturday. The accused, Sudhir alias Rahul alias Nanhe (23) and Sameer alias Sonu (20) were arrested from Khajoori Khas on February 2-3 in connection with the murder of Rajesh, police said. According to police, last year, Sudhir had dialed a mobile number by mistake. The number belonged to Rajesh’s wife. When she called back, Sudhir allegedly misbehaved and abused her.

Police said Sudhir continued to harass her for the next seven-eight months despite repeated warnings from Rajesh.

On the pretext of solving their differences, Sudhir invited Rajesh for a drink on January 29 to Yamuna Khadar. However, he and Sameer killed him, police said. On January 30, an unidentified body of a man, partially burnt and with his throat slit, was found in Yamuna Khadar.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) A K Singla said, “It was a blind case as there were no clues, except for a tailor mark on the pant worn by the deceased. A team tracked down the tailor to New Ashok Nagar from where they found the name and mobile number of the deceased.”

The address under which the mobile number was registered was found to be fake.

“The team then went through call detail records of the deceased and found that he had received multiple calls from a particular number on the night of January 29. Police traced the calls to New Ashok Nagar and Khajoori Khas, following which the arrests were made,” the DCP said.