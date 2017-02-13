Delhi: Swaraj India launches campaign, attacks AAP

Launching its campaign for the upcoming Delhi municipal polls on Sunday, Swaraj India hit out at the Centre, the Delhi government and the BJP-led MCDs claiming that none of them fulfilled their promises.

People were brought for the rally from across the city by those hopeful of getting a ticket. The campaign, called ‘Jawab do, Hisab do’ has been running for the past month. “The door-to-door survey results under the campaign show that people are disappointed with all three — Centre, state and MCD authorities,” Swaraj India national president Yogendra Yadav said.

Veteran lawyer Shanti Bhushan, who earlier supported AAP, said, “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal doesn’t understand the Constitution. He thinks he will become the PM in 2019, but he will not even be a Chief Minister or MLA by then. The Centre will impose President’s rule in Delhi in 2017”.