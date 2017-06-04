Delhi: Student sits on acid-soaked chair, sustains burns

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Class IX student sustained burn injuries on his lower back and legs after he sat on a chair soaked with acid, at the laboratory of a private school in Rohini’s Narela, police said on Saturday.

Alleging that the school showed negligence in dealing with the child, his father approached police on June 1, demanding a thorough investigation in the case. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rishi Pal said they have lodged a case under IPC Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) against unknown persons and started an investigation.

The matter came to light on May 31 when the student went for “extra classes for science and math” at his school on Narela-Bawana road but returned home early. Police sources said the student and his classmates had been taken to a science lab for a practical, and were asked to sit down. After some time, he felt the chair he was sitting on was wet.

Soon, he felt an itching sensation and told his teacher. Police sources said the student was given first aid and dropped home. The boy’s father, a farmer, alleged his son was dropped home without being provided proper treatment. “They didn’t even inform us about the sequence of events. The driver who was dropping off my son just told me he had been involved in an incident and had been given first aid,” Kumar alleged.

“We thought it was due to some allergy but when my son complained of a pain at night, we rushed him to the hospital, where doctors told us he had suffered serious acid burns. He was discharged after being kept under observation for a few hours. We have to visit the hospital again for a follow-up,” said Kumar.

Kumar alleged that had the school administration conducted a proper check-up on his son, the severity of burns could have been reduced. Police said they are exploring several possibilities, including of a child having poured acid on the chair.

