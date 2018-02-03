Delhi school student death case: 3 apprehended for murder, kin want CBI probe

At the boy’s Karawal Nagar home, Friday. (Express photo) At the boy’s Karawal Nagar home, Friday. (Express photo)

Having lost her only son Tushar, Nisha (35) sat caressing his childhood photo with one hand, and clutching his favourite pair of jeans, a cap that he wore most often and a school register in the other. “I’ve lost my son; someone took him away. Now they will take all his belongings away too. Please hide these,” she told her relatives on Friday.

Convinced that Tushar’s classmates beat her son to death, the mother, sitting at her home in Karawal Nagar, said, “I want a CBI investigation in the matter. The school principal called me around 11.15 am on Thursday and told me my son was not feeling well and that I should come and pick him up. Soon after, they called and said we should come to Mahavir Hospital. My child was cold by the time we reached. They didn’t give us full information.”

The Class IX student of a private school was found dead inside the school premises in Karawal Nagar on Thursday.

DCP (northeast) AK Singla said that three minors have been apprehended in the case. “The batchmates have been charged with murder. We have changed the earlier section of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

The mother, meanwhile, said, “When I saw him, his shirt was torn and buttons were missing. His tie and belt had been broken, and he wasn’t wearing his shoes and socks. We still don’t know where his ID card and backpack are. When protests were held outside the school on Thursday, they did not let me in. Even now, nobody from the school has come to meet us,” she said.

Police said investigation so far shows that the deceased had intervened in a fight between two groups. “Later the three juveniles decided to confront him for intervening in the fight,” said a police officer.

Police said they have found a video which purportedly shows the three juveniles entering the washroom and leaving a few minutes later. “One of them was running while the other two were walking. The boys punched Tushar in the neck and face,” the officer said.

Tushar had apparently confided in his mother that he had a spat with one of the students visible in the video two days ago. “He told me that he fought with one of these kids, but he didn’t tell me what the fight was about. When I told him I will intervene, he told me not to. Little did we know such a day would come,” his mother said.

A day after the incident, Nisha remembered how she did not talk to him the night before he died. She said she was upset with him because he didn’t go for his tuition.

“I was angry with him, so I didn’t talk to him. Maybe he would have told me something. He didn’t even eat properly, just had one slice of bread with tea and left. I didn’t even get a chance to kiss him goodbye,” said Nisha.

