Delhi: Stuck on top of Metro pillar for four days, stray dog rescued

A two-hour-long rescue operation ensued at the Old Faridabad Metro station on Monday morning — one that involved luring the victim to jump onto a net, but only after a hearty meal of rotis. For the past four days, a male stray dog had been stuck on top of pillar 730 before it was finally rescued by People For Animals (PFA) Trust, Faridabad.

“Around 9 am, we received a call on the NGO’s helpline from the Metro station manager about a white stray dog being stuck on top of a pillar. We reached by 11 am and finally rescued it at 1 pm. The pillar is far away from the main road, so not many people spotted the dog,” said PFA founder Ravi Dubey.

The volunteers used a crane to reach the dog, which was stuck 40 feet above, as other volunteers and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff spread open a net below. “One of the volunteers reached the dog and fed it some rotis, as it had not eaten in three-four days… The dog seemed fine and wasn’t crying. It was eager to jump, we could tell,” said Dubey.

Instead of carrying the dog and bringing him down via the crane, the volunteer helped it jump on to the net. A vet checked the dog for injuries. Once it was deemed fit, the stray was set free. According to Dubey, this is the “fourth such case in the area in the last two years”.

