Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar brawl: Stopped from harassing girl, drunk revellers attack police

Party revelLers allegedly attacked policemen at northwest Delhi’s Mukherjee Nagar area on New Year’s eve after they were warned against harassing a woman by the police personnel.

After preliminary investigation, police have found that the accused are students who preparing for entrance exams and might be putting up in PGs or hostels in the area.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Northern range) Sanjay Singh said, “We have registered an FIR under for destroying public property, attacking a government servant and outraging the modesty of a woman against unknown persons. Further investigations are on.”

Police said the incident occurred late on Saturday when a group of men, who stay in Mukherjee Nagar area, tried to harass a woman.

“The policemen who were posted there stopped them. The men, who were allegedly in an inebriated condition, attacked the policemen, injuring four personnel,” the officer said. Investigation revealed that other students vandalised the police gypsy and tried to break the barricades. After registering an FIR, police are now scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.