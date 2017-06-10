Delhi: Stopped for traffic check, man run over

Wazirabad Road (Source: Google Maps) Wazirabad Road (Source: Google Maps)

A 45-year-old transporter was mowed down by a truck on Wazirabad Road in northeast Delhi Thursday night. According to sources, traffic personnel had stopped the driver, identified as Sushil Kumar Mishra, for a routine check. He got out of the tempo and was standing near the vehicle when he was run over, sources said. However, some eyewitnesses told police he was allegedly trying to escape traffic personnel and was run over in the process.

Police said they are verifying the exact sequence of events. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) A K Singla told The Indian Express that eyewitness accounts have been recorded. “We are verifying facts,” he said.

Police said that around 11.40 pm, Mishra was stopped by traffic policemen and officials of the transport department who were checking vehicles. According to eyewitnesses, whose accounts are yet to be verified, the driver got out and crossed the road as three traffic policemen gave chase. A truck coming from the other side mowed him down, killing him on the spot, they said.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that Mishra was lying on the road for a few minutes before he was taken to GTB hospital. Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC. Police said Mishra used to run a transport business and owned several tempos. Police said nothing suspicious was found in his truck and they are trying to ascertain whether he tried to run from officers.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App