Delhi: Stone-pelting during anti-encroachment drive, two injured

Two civil defence volunteers assisting the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its anti-encroachment drive were Saturday injured after encroachers threw stones at them, SDMC district commissioner Aman Gupta claimed.The incident took place at the Tilak Nagar furniture market. Gupta said a complaint has been registered and that police are investigating the case.

Officials said the civic body soon resumed the drive at the market and seized 30 vehicles, including 25 four-wheelers, and demolished two iron counters. “Thirty-five permanent structures erected outside shops were demolished using a JCB,” said an official. The South civic body also conducted the drive at Green Park Extension, RK Puram and Lajpat Nagar.

“We seized 24 articles, razed three guard cabins and demolished three temporary structures,” the official added.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation also conducted an anti-encroachment drive with the help of Delhi Police and other civic agencies in Bhagwan Mahavir Marg; Shalimar Bagh-Ring Road stretch; Azadpur bus terminal to Adarsh Nagar Metro station; Bawana Chowk to Aditi Mahavidyalaya College; Arya Samaj road; and Hanuman Murti to Hathi Wala Chowk.

