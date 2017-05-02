Delhi: Staff crunch at North Avenue police station

Though the sanctioned number of staff at every police station should be over 150, the North Avenue police station has only 60 police personnel. (Representational) Though the sanctioned number of staff at every police station should be over 150, the North Avenue police station has only 60 police personnel. (Representational)

The North Avenue police station in the New Delhi district — which was started so that safety of Parliamentarians and others living in Lutyens’ Delhi is ensured — is facing an acute shortage of staff. Though the sanctioned number of staff at every police station should be over 150, the North Avenue police station has only 60 police personnel. The police station has two inspectors, including an SHO, four sub-inspectors (SI), 15 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), 10 head constables (HC) and 29 constables. Of these, nine are women.

According to police sources, sometimes just two to three personnel man the station when there are events in the area. This happens quite often as movement of VIPs is frequent in the New Delhi district. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that more police personnel will join the North Avenue police station soon and that they have already moved a proposal for additional staff.

Earlier just a police post, it was turned into a police station in 2015 as Delhi Police felt that inspector-level officers and additional staff are required to patrol the highly secured area.

