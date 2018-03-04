Delhi: Stabbed 24 times, man dies of injuries, 1 held

The victim, identified as Sonu, has 24 stab wounds on his body, police said. (representative image) The victim, identified as Sonu, has 24 stab wounds on his body, police said. (representative image)

A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death on Holi, in south Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar. Police said the main accused, Aman, has been arrested, while efforts are on to arrest the other accused.

According to police, personal rivalry was the motive behind the murder. The victim, identified as Sonu, has 24 stab wounds on his body, police said.

Police said Sonu was going to market along with his brother when they were attacked by around half a dozen men on Friday.

“Sonu sustained 24 stab wounds; some were deep cuts. While he was declared brought dead at the hospital, his brother, who was also attacked, is undergoing treatment,” a police officer said.

During investigation, police found that Sonu had criminal cases, including one of murder, registered against him. “Sonu had got into a tiff with Aman last year, during the latter’s marriage reception,” the officer said.

“A case has been registered in connection with the killing at Ambedkar Nagar police station. Efforts are on to scan CCTV footage from the area to identify the other assailants,” the officer added.

Sonu lived at Deoli and worked at a beauty salon in Greater Kailash. He is survived by his wife and son, police said.

