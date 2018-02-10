Delhi: Soon, health cards for residents

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi govt will soon launch the ‘aam aadmi health card for residents (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi govt will soon launch the ‘aam aadmi health card for residents (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal/File)

A card with medical history, ongoing treatment and prescription details of patients is expected to be launched in the capital soon. The ‘aam aadmi health card’, to be issued to all Delhi residents, will facilitate free medical services in the state-run healthcare institutions.

DG, health services, Delhi government, has floated an Expression of Interest for the cards. For those above one year of age, the card will have to be linked to Aadhaar card.

