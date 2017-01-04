Delhi: Snag leads to hour-long Metro delays

The last time train services were affected on the blue line was only two weeks ago, due to a drop in circuit at around 9.15 am between Yamuna Bank and Indraprasth stations. The last time train services were affected on the blue line was only two weeks ago, due to a drop in circuit at around 9.15 am between Yamuna Bank and Indraprasth stations.

Hundreds of commuters on the Delhi Metro’s blue line were hit by delays lasting more than 45 minutes because of a technical snag on Tuesday afternoon.

Trains on the blue line connecting Dwarka, sector 21 to Noida City Centre and Vaishali crawled at a restricted speed of 15 kmph, while long stopovers were reported at stations across the 50-km stretch between Pragati Maidan and Mandi House stations. The snag in the overhead line, detected at 11.30 am and rectified by 2.45 pm, triggered a cascading effect, delaying train services through the day.

“I was travelling from Noida to Karol Bagh for work. I was late by more than an hour. The train I was travelling in was crawling at 5-10 kmph, and at every station, it stopped for 5-10 minutes,” said Jyoti Narwal, an accountant who works at a private firm.

Despite repeated announcements apologising for the delay and promising further updates, commuters faced a harrowing time. “The announcements came only after 10 minutes of waiting at each station. We had to repeatedly check with the train driver, who told us it was a technical snag. I gave up at Mayur Vihar Metro station and de-boarded. I had to cross a Metro construction site on the main road and flag an autorickshaw to meet my family doctor in Tagore Garden — an hour late,” said Sumit Singh, an engineer.

A Delhi Metro spokesperson said, “A speed restriction of 15 kmph was imposed around 11:20 am between Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations on the up-line towards Dwarka. It was done to prevent further damage to an overhead electric wire line which was facing problems.”

“Repair work of the affected portion was carried out during off-peak hours, during which train movement towards Dwarka was regulated on line 3,” the spokesperson added.

The last time train services were affected on the blue line was only two weeks ago, due to a drop in circuit at around 9.15 am between Yamuna Bank and Indraprasth stations. Scheduled servicing on December 25 also affected services. The blue line is the busiest one, carrying 30 per cent of the Metro’s riders on a daily basis. Metro officials say they are more prone to trouble here because most of the corridor is overground, exposed to weath-er and environmental factors.