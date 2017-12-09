Delhi: Six held for running fake education board that duped over 20,000

‘Chairman’ of the fake education board, Shiv Prasad Pandey, in police custody on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) ‘Chairman’ of the fake education board, Shiv Prasad Pandey, in police custody on Friday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Police has arrested six persons for allegedly cheating more than 20,000 people from across the country by setting up a fake education board in the capital. The “board”used to issue fake school clearing certificates, university degrees and forged marksheets.

The six have been identified as Parshant Solanki, Baljeet Singh, Altaaf Raja, Lakshya Rathore, Ramdev Sharma and Shiv Prasad Pandey. Pandey, police said, was the “chairman”of the board and faked his educational qualifications, while Singh, who was listed as “director”, provided the gang with the forged certificates.

Police said the gang formed the ‘Board of Higher Education, Delhi’ and created a website with the domain bhsedelhiboard.net. The website claimed the board was approved by the NCERT and the Directorate of Higher Education, and recognised by the Education Department of the Delhi government. The website also had pictures of the Prime Minister and quotes attributed to him. It also mentioned that it is attached to the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Police said that they have found the claims were fake after checking with the HRD Ministry and the Delhi Education Department.

Police found at least 17,000 blank and filled certificates from 17 state boards during raids in Delhi and Lucknow. “The documents include forged marksheets, certificates, admit cards, admission forms, character certificates and affiliation certificates. We also found 55 rubber stamps from 17 different schools and boards, some of which were found to be fake,”said JCP (Eastern Range) Ravindra Yadav. Police also recovered two scanners, colour printers, two monitors, CPUs, passbooks and six ATM cards.

Police said that in 2012 alone, the gang helped 5,000 people get forged certificates, on the basis of which passports were made. “Several people used these passports to get jobs in UP Police, Railways, Post Office, Army and paramilitary,”Yadav said.

Police said the accused would use the website and several small vernacular papers in towns across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Maharashtra to advertise about their “board”. In the advertisements, they would offer Class X certificates for those who had failed Class VIII, and Class XII certificates for those who had failed Class X.

“The accused would take an application fee of Rs 1,500 for the certificates. The board would also offer affiliations to small schools in UP and Bihar, for which they would charge between Rs 10,000 and Rs 50,000. In posh localities in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Punjab, the rate was higher — between Rs 1-2 lakh. The ‘board’ has regional centres across several states ,”Yadav said.

The website also claimed to have around 250-300 school affiliated to it. The case, investigated by DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad and her team of five officers from Geeta Colony police station, came to light after a complaint regarding forging of Class X certificates in September.

Tracking Solanki led police to their office in Vikaspuri, following which the arrests were made. Pandey told police he has been operating the racket since 2011.

