Delhi: Sitting at home, IIC, MHA officials lose thousands, three FIRs filed over ATM fraud

Police said all fraudulent transactions have been reported from the same bank branch. (Tashi Tobgyal) Police said all fraudulent transactions have been reported from the same bank branch. (Tashi Tobgyal)

In what appears to be a case of fraudulent ATM transactions at the Central Bank of India’s Khan Market branch, at least two people from the India International Centre (IIC) at Max Mueller Bhavan and one person from the National Foundation for Communal Harmony (NFCH), Ministry of Home Affairs, have complained that their money was fraudulently debited from their bank accounts. All transactions were reported from March 24-26, between 8 pm and 8.55 pm.

Delhi Police said three FIRs under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) have been registered at Tughlak Road police station. DCP (New Delhi) Madhur Verma confirmed that they are “looking into the matter. The case is currently under investigation”.

Police sources said it appears to be a case of largescale card cloning. Police also plan to rope in the cyber cell unit for help. “During preliminary investigation, we found that it may be the handiwork of a card cloning gang. However, the investigation is at a preliminary stage. All fraudulent transactions have been reported from the same branch so far,” a police source said.

All three FIRs were registered at Tughlak Road police station on March 28. In the first one, registered by Salman Khan from the IIC, it is alleged that Rs 90,000 was withdrawn from his bank account in three transactions over three days. “I was sitting at home and my card was with me. Several people from IIC have reported the same issue with their bank accounts. I have already registered a complaint with the bank,” Khan told The Indian Express.

In the second case, registered by Aslam Khan from IIC, three transactions totalling Rs 96,500 were allegedly made over three days. Sources at IIC informed The Indian Express that around six-seven people have reported such fraudulent transactions.

“Salman and Aslam have reported withdrawals of more than Rs 80,000. When we contacted the Khan Market branch, they said the Mumbai-based branch has been informed,” a source claimed.

The Indian Express sent an email to the zonal manager and chairman of the Central Bank of India but did not receive a response.

In the third case, Prabhakar Sharma, the assistant secretary at NFCH, Ministry of Home Affairs, told The Indian Express that he had written to Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik about the matter. Sharma said he was in Jharkhand to attend his mother’s funeral when the transaction took place.

The transaction was reported at 8.45 pm, when Rs 31,5000 was withdrawn from his bank account. Before another transaction could be made, he blocked his card. “I and another employee of NFCH faced the same issue. This has been communicated to the bank,” Sharma said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App