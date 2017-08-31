Delhi: Showcause notice to 11 KMC students for ‘protesting without telling hostel warden’

The students had protested outside Maurice Nagar police station on August 19 The students had protested outside Maurice Nagar police station on August 19

Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College (KMC) has issued showcause notice to 11 students for protesting outside Maurice Nagar police station on August 19 “without the knowledge of the hostel warden”. Students, meanwhile, claim the warden “did not act after a fight broke out” in the hostel after the hostel election, following which they approached police.

The 11 students have alleged discrimination, claiming that out of the 50-60 students who had gone to the police station, “only 11 have been served notice”. The students have been asked to explain: “Why should your admission to the hostel not be terminated for your misconduct? The enquiry committee will look into the matter and recommend necessary action.”

A student claimed, “After a fight broke out between two student groups, we called our warden. He said he was out and would not be able to be address the issue that very moment. So we went to the police demanding action.” The recently elected hostel president, Prabhat Kumar, has also received a showcause notice.

“Students from UP and Bihar are the ones who have been served notice. There were people from other places at the station as well. If this is not discrimination, what is it?” alleged Kumar. Sharma said, “The matter has gone to the proctorial committee so I cannot comment.”

KMC’s officiating principal, Dinesh Khattar, said, “They did not approach the authorities and instead went to the police which affects the image of the college. I have told them that if there are more students, they should name them before the proctorial committee. All will be treated equally.”

