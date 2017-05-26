Delhi should be governed as per NCT Act, CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to L-G Baijal

The AAP government has had a stormy relationship with the L-G’s office, with the two constantly at loggerheads The AAP government has had a stormy relationship with the L-G’s office, with the two constantly at loggerheads

A day after he met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has written to him saying that Delhi should be governed keeping in mind the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act. The letter, sources said, comes after Baijal called several meetings with secretaries of departments without keeping the respective ministers in the loop, over weeks.

“Meetings are being called directly with department secretaries without any information to ministers. It is not even a one-off incident and rather has become routine. It is the elected government that is responsible to the people of Delhi,” said a senior government official.

In the letter, Kejriwal has said he wants to avoid any controversy between the L-G’s office and the government. It also talks about how there were regular meetings between Kejriwal and Baijal till a few months ago but this had recently stopped.

The AAP government has had a stormy relationship with the L-G’s office, with the two constantly at loggerheads — even during the term of former L-G Najeeb Jung. The letter, sources said, also talks about Baijal’s experience of having worked in the Delhi government.

According to senior government officials, the letter wants to bring to the L-G’s notice that the elected government is not being allowed to function the way it should as there is no coordination between the elected government and the L-G and all officers are directly reporting to the L-G, so much so that even official files are not finding their way to the ministers’ tables.

