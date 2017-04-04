Delhi: Shop fined Rs 10,000 for buying buffalo meat illegally

The officer maintained that the shop has not been shut down and that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a challan. (Representational image) The officer maintained that the shop has not been shut down and that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a challan. (Representational image)

THE OWNER of a meat shop in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar was fined Rs 10,000 for selling buffalo meat procured from an illegal abattoir, Delhi Police said. Police reached the shop on Monday morning after receiving a PCR call that beef was being sold there. But forensic tests later revealed that the shop was selling buffalo meat, said police. “We called veterinary doctors and got the meat inspected. The doctors confirmed that it was buffalo meat. The shopkeeper had a licence to sell buffalo meat. However, since the meat was procured from an illegal abattoir, the owner was fined Rs 10,000,” said DCP Nupur Parsad (Shahdara).

The officer maintained that the shop has not been shut down and that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has issued a challan. “There is a government-run slaughterhouse in Ghazipur area, where the authorised shop owners can go and get meat, which is medically tested and legal. We have a central raiding party which carries out raids independently and also responds to specific complaints. Raids to check licences are routine,” said an East MCD spokesperson.

In another incident, two men were arrested after a long chase for allegedly trying to steal cattle. “The accused, Shahid (24) and Umar (25), were arrested by police on April 3 and five cows have been recovered,” said DCP (PCR) Monika Bhardwaj. A countrymade pistol and 10 live cartridges have been recovered from their possession, she said.

Based on a tip-off, a team zeroed in on a tempo carrying cows near Keshopur Nala. But the occupants refused to stop and sped towards Raghubir Nagar. When the tempo reached Pacific Mall, it hit a police barricade. It then sped towards Khyala despite announcements to stop being made, Bhardwaj said. “The occupants even hit a PCR vehicle and fired two-three rounds at it. But it was stopped at Saraswati Garden,” Bharadwaj said.

