Delhi shooting: Hours later, unease and disbelief at M Block market

The incident took place at the Rich Bratz 17 club in GK-I. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Hours after news spread of a 27-year-old being shot at in Rich Bratz 17 bar and lounge at M Block in Greater Kailash I, there was a sense of disbelief and unease in the area. “I have been here for years. minor skirmishes have taken place in this market but nothing as big as this. It’s shocking… This market mostly has shops and eateries. There are very few bars here, which is why such an incident is unheard of,” said an employee of New Minar restaurant in the market.

On the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, Vinay Bhati, a resident of Jasola, was shot at by another man in the bar. As per law, bars and pubs in the capital are supposed to shut by 1 am.

A parking attendant in the area said, “The few bars in this market stay open way past their closing time, especially over the weekend — often till 3-3.30 am… Minor fights often break out because many people are drunk. I have to stay here till the cars leave. It’s worse at N Block market on weekends.”

On Sunday afternoon, as the police inspected the bar and sealed it, many members of the market and visitors gathered outside. Rajinder Sharda, chairman of M Block market GK-I Traders’ Welfare Association, said, “The market gates are shut by 1 am every day. I am shocked that this bar was open so late. They are all supposed to shut by 1 am. I am shocked at the lack of security measures… Such bars should be challaned heavily and shut down.”

