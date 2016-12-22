Delhi: She wanted to become an IAS officer, says father

The 45-year-old father of the girl, who was shot dead, received a frantic call from his wife at 8 pm on Tuesday. But he was not told the truth; instead, he was informed that his daughter had met with an accident.

The father, who was in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, rushed back to Ayushman Hospital near his in house in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh.

Over the next four hours, he got updates on her health — all the while hoping she would make it.

But when he reached the hospital, he saw people crying, and came to know what had really happened. “I fainted for a while. Then I pulled myself together and tried to console my wife. I don’t understand what revenge the accused wanted,” he said.

He said his daughter was preparing for her civil services examinations. “She told me she will become an IAS officer one day. She took coaching classes in Karol Bagh,” he said.

“The man who shot my daughter is very rich. I hope we get justice,” he said, waiting for his daughter’s post-mortem to be conducted.

+The family moved into their relative’s house after the incident. “I fear for my wife’s safety. I am running around with the body and there isn’t anyone at home,” the father said.