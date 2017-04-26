Delhi: She dreamt of modelling, robbed her own house

To fulfil her dream of becoming a model, a 19-year-old girl offered her mother a glass of milk laced with sedatives, unscrewed the locker of her almirah and stole money and jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh from her own house.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area on April 16. After a week-long investigation, the girl was arrested along with two of her accomplices, Vikas (19) and Akshay (20).

Police sources said the girl was “passionate about modelling”. “She had seen an advertisement online for which she had to deposit around Rs 6.5 lakh. In the past, she had conveyed her interest to her parents, but they did not support her,” said DCP (northeast) AK Singla.

Singla said that on the night of April 16, the girl offered her mother a glass of milk laced with sleeping pills. Her father and brother were sleeping on another floor of the house.

“She then used a screwdriver to open the locker, and stole Rs 3.25 lakh cash and jewellery worth Rs 4.5 lakh,” said the DCP.

Police said a case of theft was registered after her father made a complaint.

Police said that initially, they were clueless, but after investigation, they recovered the jewellery from Vikas.

“He told police he was helping the girl as she was his friend. We are also investigating if the two boys had lured her into committing the crime,” said a police officer.

