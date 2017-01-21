Delhi: Shabnam Hashmi goes to cops after leaflets oppose her event #IWillGoOut

Unnamed leaflets found their way in newspapers delivered in Dwarka Friday, calling social activist Shabnam Hashmi and her scientist husband Gauhar Raza “anti-nationals”, and warning parents from sending their girls to an event organised by them. Hashmi has filed a police complaint in the matter.

The event, #IWillGoOut, is to be held on January 21 night in solidarity with survivors of sexual assault in Bengaluru. The idea is to assert women’s rights over public spaces, especially at night. In Dwarka, 13 organisations, including the Dwarka Collective, of which Hashmi and Raza are members, are holding the event.

The notice, in Hindi, urges parents not to send their girls for the event. “In the name of #IWillGoOut, a conspiracy has been hatched to mislead women by Shabnam Hashmi. You must have heard of LeT terrorist Ishrat Jahan… Hashmi was the one who spread venom by declaring her innocent…,” it reads.

Hashmi said, “Women asserting their right to be equal is problematic to many.”