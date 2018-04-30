Delhi: Seven-year-old boy found dead in drain Delhi: Seven-year-old boy found dead in drain

A seven-year-old boy was found dead inside a drain in Wazirabad on Sunday. Police have identified the child as the son of a labourer. Police said he had come to attend a wedding with his family on Saturday, following which he went missing. His family then filed a complaint.

The boy was found by locals, with his hand sticking out of the drain. Police were informed, following which the body was shifted to a local mortuary for a post-mortem. Police have ruled out foul play and said the family, too, has not made any such claims.

However, locals who found the boy told police that he may have been sexually assaulted. Police said they will look into the claims. The body has been handed over to the parents and the final rites have been conducted.

Following preliminary investigations, police said the boy died after accidentally falling into the drain. Police said they are yet to ascertain how the boy reached the drain. “He may have been playing near the drain during the wedding function,” a police officer said.

