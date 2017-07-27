Seven juveniles beat up guard, escape from home: Police

Seven juveniles allegedly escaped from a correctional home in outer Delhi’s Alipur area on Monday night after beating up a security guard. Police said they were informed about the incident around 11 pm the same day and a search is on to trace them. According to police, the incident took place on Monday evening.

“The incident came to light on July 24. One portion of the correctional home is meant for ‘unruly’ juveniles. On Monday, a security guard of the home had gone to that portion to serve food to seven juveniles kept there,” a police officer said.

“Three of the seven juveniles told the guard that they wanted to do the dishes. They took the guard to the bathroom, where they overpowered him. They were subsequently joined by others. They assaulted the guard and gagged him. They also tied him up using bedsheets,” the officer said.

The juveniles then jumped out through a window, scaled the boundary wall and escaped, police said.

The injured guard managed to free himself and informed his seniors about the incident. Police added that the juveniles had been transferred from other homes to the Alipur home because of their “unruly behaviour”.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App