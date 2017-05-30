Delhi sees clear sky, temperature settles at 38 degree Celsius

Temperature rises in the capital city after rain showers. (Representational image) Temperature rises in the capital city after rain showers. (Representational image)

It was a clear morning in the national capital on Tuesday with the minimum temperature recorded two degrees below the season’s average at 25 degrees Celsius. The weather office has forecast a high of 38 degrees Celsius during the day which will see mainly clear skies.

Delhi has been experiencing relatively comfortable weather conditions of late due to a trough (an elongated region of low atmospheric pressure) across the northern region and consequent rains.

However, no rainfall has been recorded in the last 24hours. Humidity was 62 per cent at 8.30 am.

Yesterday, the maximum temperature had settled at 34 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season’s average while the minimum temperature was 22.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

