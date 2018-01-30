Delhi sealing row LIVE updates: CM Kejriwal to visit six markets, meet affected traders on Tuesday

Sealing drive being carried out in the national capital earlier this month. (Express photo) Sealing drive being carried out in the national capital earlier this month. (Express photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced his decision to approach the Supreme Court over the sealing drive being carried out by the municipal corporations after a meeting with a BJP delegation failed to make any headway. “The Delhi government will approach the SC seeking a temporary ban on sealing drive. BJP has refused to speak to me, so I am forced to knock on the doors of the apex court,” Kejriwal said at a press conference.

A BJP delegation, led by Delhi unit president Manoj Tiwari, walked out of the CM’s residence ahead of a meeting, alleging that the AAP government wanted to “divert” the issue. The meeting itself witnessed high drama after there were reports of scuffles between BJP workers and AAP MLAs, prompting Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta to file a police complaint.

Delhi sealing row LIVE UPDATES:

1.15 pm: AAP member Dilip Pandey said the protests by the party would become a voice against the strong arm tactics being used by the BJP against the small traders. Pandey said the BJP was looting the small traders through the sealing drive being carried out by the MCDs.

12.45 pm: A video has emerged on social media showing the moment when the BJP MPs were walking out of the meeting room. Kejriwal can be seen pleading with the MPs to sit and discuss the problem, while asking them to have some some tea. “Jaise kahoge waise kar lenge, baitho toh sahi! Arrey, chai toh peelo baith ke, yaar! (We will do as you say, have a seat! At least have some tea, my friends!),” Kejriwal can be heard saying.

12.35 pm: AAP social media strategist Ankit Lal said the BJP members ran off from the meeting as they got afraid. “There was media inside. Show us one video of manhandling. BJP guys ran off as they got afraid. There had come to meet Arvind Kejriwal not to solve the sealing issue but with political agenda which failed,” he said.

12.05 pm: Lashing out at the BJP, AAP social media strategist Ankit Lal said the saffron party members were accustomed to seven-star hotels and would never understand the problems of the traders. “BJP leaders are used to 7 star hotels and closed door meetings. Not used to the ways of Aam Aadmi. But they don’t understand that when the policies hurt people and traders, solution should be discussed in front of them,” Lal said.

BJP leaders are used to 7 star hotels and closed door meetings. Not used to the ways of Aam Aadmi. But they don’t understand that when the policies hurt people and traders, solution should be discussed in front of them.#BJPagainstTraders — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) January 30, 2018

11.55 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will visit the following markets on Tuesday – Model Town, Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Meharchand, Defence Colony and Hauz Khas – to speak with people affected due to the sealing drive.

Hauz Khas to speak with people affected due to sealing. pic.twitter.com/GeXUvIz39l — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 30, 2018

11.10 am: Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta filed a police complaint against AAP MLAs, alleging that they had engaged in a scuffle with BJP workers during a meeting at the CM’s residence.

10.55 am: BJP’s Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari said the BJP delegation walked out of the meeting since Kejriwal had converted it into a “public rally”. “We sensed their dangerous mood and felt that he was not interested in finding a solution to the problem,” PTI quoted him as saying.

10.47 am: “The has been no action from LG Anil Baijal. The traders are upset. LG, BJP and Centre can solve the issue in 24 hours if they hold a meeting,” Kejriwal said.

10.45 am: Arvind Kejriwal holds press conference on sealing drive, lashes out at BJP for walking away from meeting. “The Delhi government will approach the SC seeking a temporary ban on sealing drive. BJP has refused to speak to me, so I am forced to knock on the doors of the apex court,” the Delhi CM said.

