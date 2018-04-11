Delhi: Sealing heat thaws chill between Congress and BJP

Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Constitution Club, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Rajput) Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken and Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari at Constitution Club, Tuesday. (Express Photo by Abhinav Rajput)

An increasing amount of pressure on political parties to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi, which has led to thousands of shops getting shut and people losing jobs, forced rivals Congress and BJP to share the stage on Tuesday.

In a first, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken were seen in the same frame, exchanging notes. Tiwari told Maken that since the latter had been Urban Development Minister and understood the finer points on the issue, he could elaborate on the problem. To this, Maken said he was ready to help as he has the experience of dealing with Delhi’s Master Plan. He said there are provisions in the Master Plan through which relaxation can be provided, but there seems to be a lack of political will, leading to so many shops being sealed.

The meeting, held at Constitution Club, was also attended by hundreds of traders’ association members, though AAP leaders gave it a miss.

Maken, who spoke first, said, “Densification and commercialisation are not bad words. People come to big cities for jobs, so naturally the density will be higher and jobs are created due to commercialisation. The time has come when we should promote higher floor area ratio (FAR) and lower ground coverage.” “There are already provisions in the Master Plan 2012 through which local shopping centres can get residential floor area ratio subject to parking,” he said. He stressed on the fact that the capital’s future lies in vertical growth, with minimum one-third open area.

“Singapore and Shanghai have vertical growth. They have less resources than Delhi but are better managed,” he said.

Tiwari started his speech by saying that he agrees with everything Maken has said, and that the BJP wants to find a permanent solution to the issue.

“We amended the Master Plan, but now the matter is in court… Commercialisation is always for the betterment of a city since it generates revenue for the government. Traders are the backbone of economy and as such, their issues are top priority. Regular consultations are underway to provide relief through government, and whatever issues are pending in court will also be resolved,” he said.

He said that a solution should be expected in the next two months. While some traders appeared hopeful, many said that more than three meetings have been held at different levels with senior politicians, but nothing has happened.

CAIT president Praveen Khandelwal said, “During the traders’ parliament, trade leaders asked political leaders about their take on sealing and demanded that based on consensus, both the ruling party and the opposition jointly ask the Centre to do whatever is immediately possible to stop sealing.” He added that AAP leaders were also invited but could not make it because of the Assembly proceedings.

Vishal Ohri, a GK-based trader, said, “This is the third meeting with senior politicians. More than 6,000 shops have been sealed… More than six lakh people would have been affected because the chain of employment has stopped.”

