Delhi sealing drive: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, seeks appointments to resolve issue

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, seeking appointments to resolve the issue of sealing in the national capital. Condemning the hardship faced by the traders, Kejriwal in his letter to PM Modi said, “Shops of traders are being sealed in Delhi these days. These traders are those who work for 24 hours and give taxes to the government. They work for the development of our country.”

The chief minister stressed on bringing a Bill in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law which he believes are the reasons behind sealing of commercial establishments. He also warned that unemployment caused by the drive could impact law and order situation in the city.

“The reason behind sealing is anomalies in the law. It is the responsibility of the Central government to remove these anomalies. To stop these traders from getting unemployed, there is only one solution and that is to bring a bill immediately in the Parliament. If these people will lose their work, it can put a bad effect on the law and order situation of the state as well”, he added.

Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal writes to PM @narendramodi asking him to bring a bill in the Parliament to put an end to sealing drive in Delhi. CM has also requested for a meeting with the PM to discuss this ‘very serious’ issue. pic.twitter.com/hll9KdeTfc — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 10, 2018

Kejriwal urged Gandhi to rise above politicise over the issue. “A solution to this problem should be found by rising above politics. This issue needs to be strongly raised in Parliament and pressure should be exerted on the Centre to bring a Bill over it,” Kejriwal wrote to the Congress president.

Earlier on Thursday, about 400 out of the 700-plus shops at south Delhi’s Amar Colony market, were sealed by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday, with traders alleging lathicharge by police officers.

Following this, Kejriwal urged parties across the political spectrum to “unite and pressure the Centre” to bring an “ordinance” to stop the ongoing sealing drive in Delhi. He said that he will launch a hunger strike if the issue is not resolved by March 31.

“If the sealing problem is not solved before March 31, then I will sit on a hunger strike. We will put pressure on the central government,” the CM said.

The sealing drive was undertaken by the municipal corporations of the national capital on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year.

Under the drive, hundreds of commercial establishments have been sealed so far due to non-payment of conversion charges and violations of Delhi Master Plan.

(With PTI inputs)

